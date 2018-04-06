15,645 Shares in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Molecular Templates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,744.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.16. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, formerly Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic agents that selectively target tumor cells for the treatment of patients living with cancer. The Company also focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies (ETBs).

