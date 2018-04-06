BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 96,546 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,546 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Express were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Express by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Express to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NYSE EXPR opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.78, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.94. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Express had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Express’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

