Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.36.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,535.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $384,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 8,884 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $866,278.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hasbro by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hasbro by 9.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

