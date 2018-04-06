BMO Capital Markets Cuts MAG Silver (MAG) Price Target to C$22.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James Financial set a C$21.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$13.43 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.71 and a 1 year high of C$19.37.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

