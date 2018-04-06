BMW (BMW) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €129.00 ($159.26) target price on BMW (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Cfra set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on BMW and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on BMW and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a €73.00 ($90.12) price target on BMW and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.29 ($118.88).

BMW stock opened at €88.70 ($109.51) on Monday. BMW has a 1-year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 1-year high of €97.04 ($119.80).

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

