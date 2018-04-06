BNP Paribas Upgrades GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to Outperform

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.37.

GSK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 879,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,796. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,979.01, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 130.63%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,538,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,027,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,452,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

