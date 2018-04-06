BnrtxCoin Trading Up 4% Today (BNX)

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BnrtxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BnrtxCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BnrtxCoin has a market cap of $66,692.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kzcash (KZC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049318 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000490 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000271 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 28,650,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx.

Buying and Selling BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy BnrtxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BnrtxCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BnrtxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

