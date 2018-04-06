Bodhi (CRYPTO:BOT) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Bodhi has a market cap of $10.83 million and $4.30 million worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bodhi token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00004093 BTC on popular exchanges including Lbank, Allcoin, Gate.io and EXX. During the last seven days, Bodhi has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bodhi alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00679390 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00185533 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035606 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00043340 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bodhi Profile

Bodhi’s genesis date was August 8th, 2016. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArkDAO is a decentalized application built on Ethereum where users can list newly created cryptocurrencies for a 1 ETH antispam fee, and where the community can easy find them in real time manually, or via smart contract. ARK is the first Collaborative Market – A group of microeconomical actors joining together to offer a service to the public, all ruled by a trustless smart contract. When someone lists a new coin, the fee will be paid to one of the BOT holders. A trustless multiplexer pointer then redirects the next user to another bot randomly, until all the all BOTs have received been “used” and the cycle restarts. “

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, EXX, BigONE, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Bodhi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bodhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.