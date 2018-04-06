Boeing (NYSE:BA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $388.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Boeing from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a $325.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $320.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.19.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.58. 2,151,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $192,695.27, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing has a one year low of $175.47 and a one year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Boeing (NYSE:BA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/boeing-ba-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-barclays-updated.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.