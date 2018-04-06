Bojangles (BOJA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bojangles (NASDAQ: BOJA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2018 – Bojangles was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bojangles, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. Bojangles’, Inc. is based in North Carolina. “

3/19/2018 – Bojangles had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Bojangles was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bojangles, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. Bojangles’, Inc. is based in North Carolina. “

3/7/2018 – Bojangles had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Bojangles was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2018 – Bojangles had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Bojangles was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2018 – Bojangles was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2018 – Bojangles was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/23/2018 – Bojangles was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Bojangles stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Bojangles Inc has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $516.90, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Bojangles had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Bojangles Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

