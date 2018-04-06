Boku (BOKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

Boku stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.66 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.26).

About Boku

Boku, Inc is a carrier billing company. The Company provides its services to both merchants and carriers. The Company offers Boku Checkout, which is built for Web-based merchants. Boku Checkout is a turnkey payment panel, which works in any browser and displays Pay by Mobile options from various mobile operators across the world.

