Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Crow Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC set a $204.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.49 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.80 on Friday. Apple has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a market cap of $854,413.06, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

