Bombardier (BBD.B) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) in a research note released on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Bombardier from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bombardier from C$4.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bombardier from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Bombardier from C$4.00 to C$5.22 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.24.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.16.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

