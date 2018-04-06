Barclays Initiates Coverage on Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bombardier stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

