Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Insider George Frederick Fink Acquires 15,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) insider George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$196,950.00.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, George Frederick Fink acquired 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,650.00.

On Friday, February 9th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,750.00.

On Monday, February 5th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$69,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.53 per share, with a total value of C$72,650.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$70,500.00.

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,779. Bonterra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$12.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.39.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$54.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.20 million. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

