BorgWarner (BWA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BorgWarner has been introducing new products and collaborates with other companies to showcase its products. In March, the company launched its Electro-Mechanical On-Demand transfer case that will cater different vehicle types, ranging from heavy-duty pickup trucks to small sport utility vehicles. Further, to expand its product offerings it also acquires businesses. In Nov 2017, it acquired Sevcon that offers electrification technologies for vehicles enabling it to widen its electronics capabilities for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Also, a strong balance sheet and ample cash flow help the company to return capital to its shareholders and undertake new acquisitions.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BorgWarner from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 129,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,743. BorgWarner has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,866.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

