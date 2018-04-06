Boston Scientific (BSX) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Bank of America

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.45.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 4,203,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,323. The firm has a market cap of $38,140.03, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 60,209 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,678,024.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,351,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 85,227 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,256,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,818 shares of company stock worth $6,879,888 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 243,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 937,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 356,701 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 138,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 342,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

