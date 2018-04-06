Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) Share Price

Media headlines about Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boulder Growth & Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.2290354169148 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $10.93 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

