Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Cap of $5.05 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin, Gate.io and Token Store. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $17,042.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00678901 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184559 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035324 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,489,922 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, EtherDelta and Token Store. It is not currently possible to purchase Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

