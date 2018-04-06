Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,202 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 1,172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Leerink Swann lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.86 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $147,586.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $2,946,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

