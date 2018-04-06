BPOST SA/NV (BPOSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BPOST SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $22.24 on Monday. BPOST SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,264.62, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BPOST SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. BPOST SA/NV had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that BPOST SA/NV will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About BPOST SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions and Parcels & International. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as express delivery services, document management, and related services.

