Brady (BRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 30th. They currently have $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 187,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,939.01, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brady has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.17 million. Brady had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Brady’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts predict that Brady will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brady by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brady by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

