Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) PT Set at $9.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of BCLI opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 91,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd.

