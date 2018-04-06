Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $937,000 in Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 199,101 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Glenhill Advisors LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC now owns 6,162,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 1,298,749 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXLG opened at $1.70 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Seymour Holtzman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willem Mesdag bought 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $48,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

