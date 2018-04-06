Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Genpact by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Genpact by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 59.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Genpact by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Genpact to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

NYSE:G opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6,156.51, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.55 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In related news, insider Arvinder Singh sold 22,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $770,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Madden sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $132,028.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

