39,869 Shares in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franks International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franks International by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Franks International by 1,125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of Franks International stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Franks International NV has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,197.37, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Franks International had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 803,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

