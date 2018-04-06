Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $643,000 Position in DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 183,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DST opened at $83.67 on Friday. DST Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4,959.80, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. DST Systems had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that DST Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DST. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of DST Systems in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DST Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other DST Systems news, VP Jonathan J. Boehm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,911. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of DST Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $451,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,800 shares of company stock worth $5,535,734. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DST Systems Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

