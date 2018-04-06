Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Brandywine Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 1,911,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $2,865.79, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 110.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 101,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/brandywine-realty-trust-bdn-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-32-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2017, which excludes assets held for sale.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.