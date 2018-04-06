Braskem (BAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Separately, UBS upgraded shares of Braskem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BAK traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 311,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,206. The firm has a market cap of $11,046.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.22. Braskem has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 83.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Braskem (BAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/braskem-bak-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.