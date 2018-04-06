Breakout 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,162.00 (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Breakout coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001952 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Breakout has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Breakout has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $3,162.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032353 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00691324 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021882 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014051 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Breakout Profile

Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,759,098 coins. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is Multicurrency Blockchain based platform. Breakout Chain allows the issuance of colored coins, pegged currencies and the deployment of smart contracts Break Chain's main currency is BreakCoin (BRK), which can also be used to gamble on the Breakout Gaming Platform. “

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to purchase Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

