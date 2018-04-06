Brett T. White Sells 20,000 Shares of MINDBODY Inc (MB) Stock

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $754,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brett T. White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of MINDBODY stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $715,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MB opened at $38.50 on Friday. MINDBODY Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,796.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group upgraded MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on MINDBODY from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

