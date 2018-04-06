Bridgestone (BRDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,788. The firm has a market cap of $34,194.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing tires and diversified products. The Company operates through two segments: Tires and Diversified Products. The Company’s Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction and mining vehicles, aircraft, and motor cycles, as well as tubes, wheels and related accessories.

