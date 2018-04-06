Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 1,100 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $107,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Mary Lou Burke sold 250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $151,500.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $105,050.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 2,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $226,375.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $103,928.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $98.68. 37,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5,713.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $70.79 and a twelve month high of $105.04.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 9.02%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 208,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 1,100 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/bright-horizons-family-solutions-bfam-coo-mary-lou-burke-sells-1100-shares.html.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.