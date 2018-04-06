Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News stories about Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brink’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8042736927712 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

BCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Brink’s in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NYSE:BCO opened at $74.95 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3,747.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $729,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.87 per share, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,221.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,770. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

