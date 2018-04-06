Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.31 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102,477.23, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

