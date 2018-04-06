BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $61.67 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $61,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 915.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

TXN opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $100,523.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bing Xie sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $1,733,927.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 23,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,629,989.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-increases-position-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-updated-updated.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.