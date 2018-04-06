American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 912.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Express by 38.8% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,317,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $79,782.26, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens set a $97.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

