BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 26,100 Shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,079 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Time Warner worth $46,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Time Warner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,507 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Time Warner by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Time Warner by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Time Warner by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of Time Warner by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Time Warner alerts:

Time Warner stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Time Warner Inc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74,171.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

TWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Time Warner from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

In other news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $376,218.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 26,100 Shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-purchases-26100-shares-of-time-warner-inc-twx-updated-updated.html.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.