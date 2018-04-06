Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Horgan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $67,230.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,769 shares in the company, valued at $937,768.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $195,495. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Snow Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 942,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,341. The firm has a market cap of $4,582.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.97 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

