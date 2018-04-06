BroadSoft Inc (BSFT) Receives $47.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ:BSFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

BSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BroadSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut BroadSoft from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $244,462.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BroadSoft by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of BroadSoft in the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BroadSoft in the 4th quarter worth $2,125,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BroadSoft by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 929,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,740,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BroadSoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BroadSoft stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,017. BroadSoft has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BroadSoft Company Profile

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

