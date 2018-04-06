Brokerages Anticipate AAR Corp. (AIR) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. AAR posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,507.95, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22. AAR has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,512.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,741.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,679 shares of company stock worth $7,895,229. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

