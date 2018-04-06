Brokerages Anticipate athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) will report $318.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for athenahealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.22 million to $331.94 million. athenahealth reported sales of $285.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that athenahealth will report full-year sales of $318.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover athenahealth.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48. athenahealth had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of athenahealth in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of athenahealth in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.35.

NASDAQ:ATHN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.03. The stock had a trading volume of 280,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. athenahealth has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $5,644.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon H. Hull sold 653 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $86,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,555 shares of company stock worth $6,649,813. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in athenahealth by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 555,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,939,000 after purchasing an additional 223,006 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in athenahealth by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 525,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,380,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in athenahealth by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in athenahealth by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 454,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,545 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in athenahealth by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 511,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,098,000 after purchasing an additional 118,411 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/brokerages-anticipate-athenahealth-inc-athn-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-318-72-million-updated.html.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on athenahealth (ATHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.