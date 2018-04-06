Brokerages Anticipate Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chicago Bridge & Iron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Chicago Bridge & Iron posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicago Bridge & Iron will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chicago Bridge & Iron.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Chicago Bridge & Iron had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBI shares. DA Davidson cut Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Macquarie raised Chicago Bridge & Iron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank cut Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Chicago Bridge & Iron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBI stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 9,080,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,685. The stock has a market cap of $1,404.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.44. Chicago Bridge & Iron has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

