Brokerages Anticipate E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.93 Million

Brokerages predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report $674.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $693.00 million. E*TRADE Financial posted sales of $553.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year sales of $674.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial raised E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS raised E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised E*TRADE Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 115,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,958,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,193,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. CNB Bank bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,129. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14,691.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

