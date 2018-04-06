Brokerages Anticipate InterXion Holding NV (INXN) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. InterXion posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. InterXion had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.55%. InterXion’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

INXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of InterXion to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 26.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter valued at $5,776,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 348,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in InterXion by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 110,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INXN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,516. The company has a market capitalization of $4,365.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.68. InterXion has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

