Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Macquarie downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $626,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tesuji Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Tesuji Partners LLC now owns 12,244,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,696,000 after buying an additional 7,835,401 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,221,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,062,000 after buying an additional 4,310,880 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,898,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,335,000 after buying an additional 2,334,866 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,116,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,632,000 after buying an additional 4,339,943 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,187,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,825,000 after buying an additional 2,687,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $11,180.79, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/brokerages-anticipate-nielsen-n-v-nlsn-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-62-billion.html.

About Nielsen

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.