Brokerages Anticipate PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.67 (Sell) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $121.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PS Business Parks an industry rank of 225 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. The stock had a trading volume of 99,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,474. The firm has a market cap of $3,080.86, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $137.60.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.56 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

In related news, insider John W. Petersen sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $569,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 363.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

