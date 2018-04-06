Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will report sales of $119.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $127.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $99.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $119.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 823,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,659. The stock has a market cap of $5,264.18, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $39,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $6,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,514.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,596 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

