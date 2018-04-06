Brokerages Anticipate Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. Vermilion Energy reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 124,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,057. The stock has a market cap of $3,892.12, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 394.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 105.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 173.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc produces oil and gas, and focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, the Europe and Australia. Its segments include Canada, which includes production and assets focused in West Pembina near Drayton Valley, Alberta and Northgate in southeast Saskatchewan; France, which produces oil in France; Netherlands, which produces onshore gas and interests include over 24 onshore licenses and two offshore licenses; Germany, which holds interest in a four partner consortium; Ireland, which includes a non-operating interest in the offshore Corrib gas field located approximately 83 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ireland; Australia, which holds an operated working interest in the Wandoo field located approximately 80 kilometers offshore on the northwest shelf of Australia; the United States, which has interests in approximately 97,200 net acres of land in the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming, and Corporate.

