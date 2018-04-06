Brokerages Anticipate Whitestone REIT (WSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. Whitestone REIT reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whitestone REIT.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,938.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Whitestone REIT by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 542.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Whitestone REIT (WSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/brokerages-anticipate-whitestone-reit-wsr-will-announce-earnings-of-0-30-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in various metropolitan areas. The Company’s acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.